Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

One person was yesterday killed in Igogo Ekiti, in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State during a clash between two drivers in the town.

One of the drivers, who allegedly disagreed over the ticket being given to members for their daily operations, was said to have beaten his rival with a substance suspected to be charm and he died on the spot. The two drivers were said to belong to National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) but despite that, the crisis was said to have be fierce and bloody as supporters and relations of the dead driver were reported to have attacked those loyal to the alleged killer driver. The irate drivers were said to have brandished dangerous weapons like cutlasses, cudgels and broken bottles during the clasah.

“As they started exchanging blows, one of them brought out a substance suspected to be a charm and hit the other. He fell immediately and became unconscious and efforts to revive him proved abortive,” he said. The incident left many injured and the victims currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

When contacted the state chairman of the NURTW, Mr Osho Farotimi, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate and uncalled for.

Also condemning the crisis, the state police public relations officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, said: “We heard that it was a clash between two drivers and one of them was said to have hit the deceased with a substance suspected to be a charm and he died. Due to the fact that a life was lost, it escalated but the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba, quickly drafted more men to the area and normalcy has been restored.”

Ikechukwu said the principal suspect has been arrested and detained by the police while investigation had commenced into the case.