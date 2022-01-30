From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

One person was on Friday confirmed dead when gunmen attacked the convoy of a traditional ruler in Abia State, Eze Udeh.

Eze Udeh and four others were said to be traveling along the Abia State University (ABSU)-Uturu Road when they were attacked by the gunmen.

The armed robbers were said to have laid ambush along the road about 5.30pm and opened fire on sighting the convoy of the traditional ruler.

The attack reportedly happened few meters away from the point people sell cashew nuts at the Ihube junction, a shouting distance to the military checkpoint heading towards ABSU gate.

The traditional ruler and other survivors of the attack were said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Recall that barely a month ago, wife of an aide to the Minister of State for Mines and Power, Dr. Uche Ogah was shot dead by gunmen along the same road.