From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
One person was on Friday confirmed dead when gunmen attacked the convey of a traditional ruler from Abia State, Eze Udeh.
Eze Udeh and four others were said to be traveling along the Abia State University (ABSU)-Uturu Road when they were attacked.
The armed robbers were said to have laid am ambush along the road at about 5.30pm and opened fire on sighting convey of the traditional ruler.
Recall that barely a month ago, wife an aide to the Minister of State for Mines and Power, Dr. Uche Ogah was shot dead by gunmen along the same road.
