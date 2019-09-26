WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

One person was yesterday killed in Igogo Ekiti, in Moba Local Government area of Ekiti State during a clash between two drivers in the town.

One of the drivers, who allegedly disagreed over ticket being given to members for daily operations, was said to have beaten his rival with substance suspected to be charm and died on the spot .

The two drivers were said to belong to National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), but despite, the crisis was said to have be fierce and bloody as supporters and relations of the dead drivers were reported to have attacked those loyal to the alleged killer of the man.

The irate drivers were said to have brandished dangerous weapons like cutlasses, cudgels and bottles during the violent crisis.

Though, an eyewitness confirmed to newsmen that the fracas started with two drivers but later escalated to a full scale fight between drivers and relations of the two feuding individuals.

The crisis was said to have paralysed commercial activities and witnessed heavy deployment of policemen in the town .

One of the drivers was said to have obtained a ticket in the morning and allegedly declined payment when asked after some hours, a situation which resulted in hot argument and later degenerated into fracas.

“As they started exchanging blows, one of them brought out a substance suspected to be a charm and hit the other. He fell immediately and became unconscious and efforts to revive him proved abortive”, he said.

The incident left many injured and the victims currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

When contacted the State Chairman of NURTW, in Ekiti state, Mr Osho Farotimi , confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate and uncalled for.

Also condemning the crisis, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said :”we heard that it was a clash between two drivers and one of them was said to have hit the deceased with a substance suspected to be a charm and died.

“Due to the fact that a life was lost, it escalated but the commissioner of police, Mr Asuquo Amba quickly drafted more men to the area and normalcy has been restored”.

Ikechukwu said the principal suspect has been arrested and detained by the police while investigation commences into the case.