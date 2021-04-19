By Lukman Olabiyi

A Local Government chairmanship aspirant, Onamade Oluwatoyin, was attacked by hoodlums in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Friday, leaving one of his staff dead.

An eyewitness said the hoodlums, numbering about 35 and armed with various dangerous weapons, invaded Oluwatoyin’s office, Western Funeral Homes Limited, along Ijede Road in Ikorodu, Lagos, and killed the politician’s staff, Mr Ifeanyi Etunmuse Tony Godfrey.

Giving detail on the incident over the weekend, Oluwatoyin, a chairmanship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the hoodlums did not only kill his staff but, also, destroyed property, injured many people and carted aways millions of naira.

The APC chieftain disclosed that he was lucky that the hoodlums did not seen him because he hid in one of the vaults in the premises from where he managed to make a distress call to the Ijede Police Station, who promptly came and dislodge them and met traces of blood and cutlasses at the premises of his office.

He also said that his blood brother, Mr. Oluwafemi Onamade, 38, was shot and maliciously beaten to coma, adding that he was, thereafter, taken to Ijede General hospital.