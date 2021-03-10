From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

At least one person died;many injured while a Police Station was razed when the youths of Isinweke in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State clashed with the police yesterday.

A witness from the area said that trouble started when some policemen who went for the arrest of some youths in the community were resisted by the youths.

The youths did not only resist the police but allegedly attacked the officers.

According to the witness who spoke on anonymity ,said the officers in an attempt to save themselves , started shooting into the air to scare the youths; unfortunately, a stray bullet hit a boy who later died in the hospital.

His death, however, did not go down well with the angry youths who mobilised and set the Isinweke Divisional police station on fire.

Our correspondent also gathered that two policemen sustained deep machete cuts during the melee.

Imo State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO),Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, explained further that two of the policemen who went for the arrest were attacked and injured by the youths who also freed a suspect in the process .

The PPRO, said that the shootings by the police officers were not intentional, adding that it was unfortunate that a stray bullet from the shots fired to scare their attackers hit the victim.

Ikeokwu stated further that normalcy has returned the area and that the state Commissioner of police, Nasiru Mohammed, had ordered investigation into the incident.