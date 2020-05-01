George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tragedy struck yesterday as an eight storey hotel complex under construction collapsed in New Owerri, Imo State.

One person has been confirmed dead while 14 other were rescued from the rubbles

by a team led by Emeka Agbor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations and the commissioner of Health Dr. Demaris Osunkwo.

However, over 25 persons mostly labourers at the building site were still trapped in the rubbles at press time.

Agbor said immediately they got wind of the collapsed hotel building, they moved to site to commence rescue operations.

“We’ve so far rescued 14 persons from the rubbles and they have been taken to hospital for treatment but unfortunately one person has been confirmed dead while we are still trying to rescue others trapped in the collapsed building.”