Akure

One person lost his life at the weekend, while 15 others sustained serious injuries in a boat mishap in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The boat, according to a reliable source, was going to Igbokoda market from Awoye when the unfortunate incident happened.

It was gathered that the engine of the boat failed suddenly while in the middle of the river and the wave of the sea eventually took off the boat.

Sources said that all efforts made by fishermen and others working at the river to save the situation proved abortive.

The state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Hameed Bodunrin, confirmed the incident.

He, therefore, warned members of the public, especially those living in the riverine part of the state to be careful while traveling on the river this season.

He attributed the mishap to high speed and overloading and, thereby, warned that the NSCDC will not tolerate overloading on any boat, henceforth.

