Obinna Odogwu, Awka

There was pandemonium yesterday along Eze Iweka Road by High Tension in Awada area of Anambra State as suspected armed robbers engaged the Police in a gun battle that left one of the bandits dead.

Five other members of the gang sustained gun shot injuries. Residents of the area said they ran for safety during the gun duel that lasted over 20 minutes.

Peter Okorie, said: it was like a war situation as we started hearing staccato of gun firing. I asked my children to hide under the bed while I watched through the window. People were running for cover.

It was as of heaven would fail as the battle which lasted for about 20 minutes, looked like hours. I learnt that at end of the gun firing, an armed robbery suspect was shot dead while many of them were injured.”

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said that the suspects were visited by the police in their hideout where the gun battle ensued.

Mohammed, said that the suspects had on January 8, snatched a Toyota Venza, worth N6 million from a female victim, Nwadike Collette Kosisochukwu, at Ngodo village in Nise community, Awka South Local Government Area of the state and the suspects were trailed to their hideouts by the police.

He said: “It would be recalled that on January 8, at about 2pm, gunmen suspected to be armed robbers numbering about six with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons waylaid and snatched at gunpoint a Toyota Venza with customized registration number KOCO valued N6 million from one Nwadike Collette Kosisochukwu at Ngodo village, Nise.

“Following the distress call, police operatives attached to Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), swung into action and trailed the suspects to their hideouts along Eze Iweka by High Tension Awada.

“However on sighting the police, the hoodlums resisted arrest and engaged the police in a fierce gun battle after which two suspects were fatally wounded. The Suspects were rushed to the Hospital for treatment, but one of them whose identity is yet unknown was confirmed dead on arrival to the Hospital while the second suspect Michael Ogbonna, 45, of Achina town in Aguata LGA, who also sustained gunshot injuries on his leg is receiving treatment.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects includes: One Barreta Pistol with four live ammunition ,and one anti car tracking device. Consequently, further investigation through actionable intelligence also led to the recovery of the Toyota Venza snatched from the victim.

“In another development SARS equally arrested Obinna Nwabunike, with gun shot injuries. Exhibits recovered from the suspect include: One Taurius Beretta pistol with breech number TM 856888 loaded with ten rounds of G2C.9mm live ammunition.

“Furthermore on January 12, SARS operatives also arrested in Asaba, Delta State, Paul Chukwuezugo, 40, and recovered one Mercedes 350 without registration number and one Lexus Jeep which was allegedly snatched from the owner after he was killed in the process of snatching the vehicle”.

Meanwhile, the police command commended indigenes of Anambra state for their support which he said have assisted the police immensely.

He further commended the people saying that they “have been extremely law abiding and very cooperative with the personnel of security agencies.