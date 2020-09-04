Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One person yesterday lost his life in a fatal motor accident in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Me Ahmed Hassan who confirmed the accident, said six persons also sustained serious injuries.

He said the accident involved a Nissan Vanette bus with registration number REL882XA and a truck with registration number LAR 261XV.

The truck, according to the FRSC boss belongs to a private company.

Hassan informed that the accident which occurred on the busy Lagos-Ore e express road, was as a result of high speed on the part of the drivers of the two vehicles.

He said 14 persons were involved in the accident, while seven persons escaped unhurt, adding that some personal belongings of the passengers were recovered.

The FRSC boss said the victims of the accident were taken to the General hospital, Ore where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

He added that the corpse of the deceased driver has been deposited at Opeyemi Hospital, Ore