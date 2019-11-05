Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One person yesterday died while seven others were injured in a motor accident in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The accident, which involved a Toyota Picnic with registration number REL 815 XA and a trailer with registration number XA 705 DKU almost caused pandemonium in the town as some residents attempted to attack the trailer driver but it was gathered he eventually escaped.

Commandant of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Olugbenga Adeleye, who confirmed the incident, said the injured victims were rushed to the state specialist hospital for medical treatment.

He identified high speed and lack of respect for traffic rules as the major causes of the accident.

An eyewitness informed that the accident, which happened at about 3.30pm, occurred when the Toyota Picnic overtook a bus and collided with the trailer coming from opposite direction.

It was, however, not certain where the two vehicles were going but those who witnessed the accident said the vehicles were loaded with passengers and goods.

Also, it was not clear whether or not the trailer driver was arrested by the police as attempts were made to arrest him.