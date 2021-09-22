From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One person was confirmed dead, yesterday, as a storey building collapsed along Fanibi Junction in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that some other members of the family were trapped in the collapsed building.

The incident, which occurred at midnight yesterday, was reportedly traced to structural defects.

Eyewitness told Daily Sun that the building collapsed and one of the occupants, a woman, died instantly.

He said neighbours had been helping to rescue others, including children trapped in the building.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) could not be reached for comment.

