The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) says one person has died from a collapsed two-storey building in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Monday around 10 pm; two persons were rescued alive and taken to Ikorodu General Hospital for medical attention.

NEMA South West Spokesman, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told NAN on Tuesday that the two persons injured comprised of a male and a female.

The collapse building was located at 97, Lagos road, Aruna area of Ikorodu.

He said: “Immediately the incident occurred, local residents within the area mobilised themselves to carry out initial rescue activities.

“Though, fire service and police responded, they were unable to do much due to unavailability of equipment to lift the rubble on the suspected location of the trapped victims.

“One body has been recovered. The emergency phase of search and rescue has ended with the evacuation of all debris to ground zero with no additional body recovered.

“So, far two rescued alive with injuries and one body recovered”.(NAN)

