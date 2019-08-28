Job Osazuwa

Yesterday morning, a fully loaded Lagos State owned mass transit bus collided with a truck carrying cement along Ikorodu Road, Lagos, killing one person and injuring 59 others.

Luck ran against one of the 60 passengers in the bus – a female, who died, while 59 others sustained varying degrees of physical and emotional injuries in the crash, which occurred at the Ogolonto end of the road.

Confirming the crash, the director general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the accident was as a result of brake failure by the truck laden with cement.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated that the agency’s assets/medical unit swiftly swung into action and worked with other sister agencies to ease vehicular movement and ensure prompt recovery of the damaged truck.

He explained that all the passengers on the bus were injured.

He said: “On getting to the scene, a truck fully loaded with cement had a brake failure and had a head-on collision with a Primero blue Mass Transit bus with number plate, LSR-228XS, conveying 40 seated and 20 standing passengers.