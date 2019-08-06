Bamigbola Gbolagunte,

One person has lost his life, while five other persons sustained serious injury in a bank robbery at Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The deceased was said to be a staff of the Wema Bank Plc, which was

robbed by the armed robbers.

our correspondent gathered that armed robbers numbering seven, stormed the bank in the afternoon, entering the banking hall with force after breaking the metal detective door of the bank with an explosive suspected to be dynamite.

The bank robbery which lasted for about an hour, left five customers of the bank severely injured.

The deceased bank official whose identity was unknown as at press time,

was said to be a teller.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police

command, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the robbery incident said men of the State Anti Robbery Squad chased the robbers away.

He said the robbers abandoned one of their vehicles at the bank premises as a result of the efforts of the police.

Joseph said the police are already investigating the incident and

assured that the culprits would be apprehended in no distant time.