Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A woman, identified as Omolewa Toyin, yesterday reportedly died in an auto crash in Ekiti State.

The incident occurred on Ado/Iworoko Road, opposite the state abattoir, when the victim was trying to cross the road.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the death of the woman, said immediately the command received information of the accident, police moved to the scene to rush the victim to hospital but was later confirmed dead.

“The woman’s body has been deposited at the mortuary of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti,” Abutu said.

He said the suspect, who drove the car, is currently in their custody.

It was gathered that a Volvo S40 saloon car with registration number, LAGOS KTU 280 DS, allegedly on high speed hit the woman when she wanted to cross to the other side of the road.