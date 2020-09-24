Christopher Oji

One person has died while several others were injured when gas exploded at a filling station at Cele Bus Stop , Iju area of Lagos .



A witness John Udoh ,said the fire started when a tanker was trying to offload gasoline in the filling station when the gas station attached to the filling station exploded.



Udo said one person was burnt beyond recognition, many people injured while many vehicles were destroyed by the raging fire, “as I am taking to you, the police, fire service and emergency agencies are putting out the fire and are bringing out burnt victims. Over 20 people have been rushed to the hospital”.

However, Head, Public Affairs Lagos State Emmagency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Nosa Okunbor , said there was gas explosion at Cele Bus stop, Iju Ishaga: “On arrival at the scene it was observed that there was a gas explosion at the aforementioned address. Further investigation revealed that a truck conveying gasoline had a lone accident and exploded. The impact of the explosion led to fire at adjoining buildings and several vehicles were burnt. Several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

“The inferno is being tackled head-on by the combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Team led by the Director Operations, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force and NSCDC).

Meanwhile , anther gas explosion has affected a private building at the same Iju.

The house that the fire affected is at Olowo area ,near Kay Farms . As at the time of filling this report, people were running away from their houses while some courageous ones were trying to put out the fire.