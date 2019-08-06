Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As part of training designed to keep officers and men of the Nigerian Army fit, the 2019 edition of 1 Division Inter-Brigade Officers Combat Proficiency Competition opened in Kaduna yesterday.

The competition, which is scheduled to run through Friday, at Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) sport complex, Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna, is expected to feature 42 officers from 1 Brigade, 31 Brigade and 1 Div Garrison.

These 42 officers, all from 1 Div, will be competing in personal weapon handling, shooting, endurance crossing, map reading and swimming within the stipulated five days.

Declaring the competition open, Special Guest of Honour, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Div, Kaduna, Major General Faruq Yahaya, said the division is holding the competition as scheduled, aimed at improving proficiency in the army operations.

According to him, the competition is also part of the proficiency vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

“Officers are leaders and commanders, and for you to lead, you need to particularly physically fit to be able to lead in such way that will yield result. So, it is usually important to display the qualities required of a leader and that is why you are here.

“I urge you to compete according to the guidelines. It is a competition and so, it is expected that you all put in the spirit of sportsmanship in this competition.