Sola Ojo, Kaduna

1 Division Nigerian Army yearly sporting event, Inter- Brigade Sports Competition, commenced yesterday and will run through Friday.

The tournament holding at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Sports Complex, Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna, is an annual event for formations under 1 Division Nigerian Army.

The participants were drawn from 3 Brigade, Kano, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna and 1 Division Garrison, Kaduna.

Declaring the tournament open, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Major General Faruq Yahaya, reminded the participants on the need to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship where a winner must emerge and urged them not see it as do or die affair.

“The competition is aimed at selecting sportsmen and women who will represent the Division in the forthcoming Nigerian Army Sports Festival.