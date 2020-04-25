Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, one person has been feared killed while two others were allegedly injured in a renewed communal clash in Tyomu, Fiidi Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The crisis which occurred on Saturday also led to the burning of many houses leaving several residents moving out of the frequently troubled settlement in droves.

Many of the residents were seen moving towards the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Makurdi as well as other neighbouring communities to take refuge.

Our correspondent reports that for sometime now, there had been trouble between the Ihyarev (indigenes) and settlers (Kparev).

A source from the area disclosed that trouble started when a Tiv man from the Ihyarev (indigenes) extraction attacked one person of the Kparev (settlers) extraction while the later was moulding block at the bank of River Benue, which is said to belong to the indigenes.

Our source, who identified himself as Agbe Msughter, explained that a fight ensued between the duo, another person was said to have shot the Kparev man on the leg, a development which attracted the attention of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) stationed around the area.

“The troops rushed to the area and in the process of chasing those who came to attack the man, one man was shot and killed while two others were injured.

When contacted, the Force Commander, operation whirl stroke Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini confirmed the renewed communal clash saying his troops were on ground.

“The situation is under control and we are on ground to make sure no group rises against another. That is all I can say please, thanks”, Yekini said.

On her part, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the fresh crisis however said she had not received any report of killing in the area.

Anene said the command had drafted adequate police personnel to the troubled area to avert further crisis.

“There’s no casualty and no arrest has been made but we have commenced investigation into the crisis to ascertain the cause of the recurrent attacks by the community”.