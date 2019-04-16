A member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is feared dead following a clash between the group and policemen in Asaba, Delta State.

Members of the group were said to be on a peaceful demonstration along the popular Nnebisi Road in the state capital when they were accosted by policemen near the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Although details of the clash were sketchy, sources claimed that the security operatives allegedly opened fire on the protesters, adding that the bullet hit one of them.

The incident caused pandemonium in the area, according to an eyewitness who pleaded not to be named in print, adding that the police later disperse the gathering crowd with teargas.

The eyewitness stated that the victim who was hit by the bullet was bleeding profusely before his colleagues rushed him away, adding that word later came that he died.

But the acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, ASP Chuks Orisewezie denied that a protester was killed, noting, however, that one of the IPOB members was injured in the clash while his men arrested four of them.

“The IPOB members this morning started protesting and attack our men at A Division, Asaba. In that process, they were arrested. They assembled on Lagos-Asaba expressway, and marched to Nnebisi road to launch an attack on the police station,” Orisewezie said.

He listed items recovered from IPOB members to include pump action gun, four jack knives, charms, a Biafran flag and cans of fuel.