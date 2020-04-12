Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

One person has been allegedly killed and others injured in a renewed communal clash between Aku and Mon people of Taraku community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Sun gathered that the two households, (AKU and MON) are both great grand children of Mbaakemcha, in Mbapen Clan of Taraku in Gwer East LGA. A source who hails from the area said that the crisis started as a result of land dispute between the two households.

The source said that the age long dispute escalated and allegedly claimed the life of Mr. Tseaa Wanpera, who was allegedly burnt to death in his house, while his in-law was shot and another victim, Iorahom is allegedly still missing at the time of this report.

Another witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity disclosed that the crisis had generated serious tension in Taraku town, a development which forced businessmen to close shops in the town.