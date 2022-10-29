From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was panic on Saturday as a fuel-laden tanker collapsed on the Asejire bridge along Apomu, Osun State.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 8:50am when the tanker fell and spilt fuel.

The incident caused a stir as residents scampered for safety in apparent fear of an explosion.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Agnes Ogungbemi, who confirmed the incident, said travellers from Ibadan and Osogbo were asked to go through Ife to avoid possible explosions.

She confirmed that one of the three persons involved in the accident sustained injury and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The former trailer with regards No ABG 266XF that had crashed and hanged on the bridge on Monday, October 24 collided with and pushed into the River.

“The injured victims were taken to hospital by FRSC Egbeda Unit Command. The trailer was towed off the bridge by the NPF Ikire division and obstruction cleared,” Ogungbemi stated.