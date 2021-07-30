From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Armed robbers, yesterday, attacked a bullion van belonging to an old generation bank in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the robbers did not succeed with the attack as security operatives succeeded at chasing them away.

The development, Daily Sun gathered, caused panic among residents who hurriedly closed their shops.

A source in the town said: “It was an unsuccessful attack on a bank’s bullion van going to Akure. One person who sustained injury has been taken to the hospital. The robbers didn’t succeed and no arrest was made yet. The situation is calm now.”

The incident happened exactly two weeks after similar bank robbery took place at Ilara mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, where three lives were lost, including a journalist, Bunmi Afuye.

