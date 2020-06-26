David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

There has been a report of clash between some groups of youth allegedly loyal to some persons in Anambra State.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mr Haruna Muhammed, a Superintendent of Police, disclosed yesterday.

As a result of the clash, the report said one person was confirmed dead, five persons sustained injuries and some houses vandalised.

“Following the report, the command quickly mobilised and dispatched joint patrol teams led by the Area Commander Oraifite, ACP Afolabi Wilfred to the scene.

“Sixteen suspects have been arrested and investigation is ongoing to ascertain actual cause of the incident and extent of damage.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored in the affected area and joint security teams comprising the Police, Navy, Civil Defence and local vigilance group are on ground patrolling the community in order to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Jonh B. Abang, enjoined all the warring factions to refrain from further hostilities and explore legal avenues towards addressing their grievances rather than resorting to violence which could lead to loss of lives and wanton destruction of property in the state,” the PPRO said.