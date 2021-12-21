From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

One person yesterday died in an accident which occurred in front of the Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Osun State.

The accident that involved a Toyota Hiace bus was said to be conveying 20 passengers, heading to the Ibadan area. It was gathered that the bus that crashed was caused by over speeding.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun sector command, Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident. She explained that the accident occurred at 1:52pm and the officials of the FRSC responded immediately.

Ogungbemi said that one person died immediately, while 18 people sustained injuries.

She said that the accident involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EKY 213 XP.

The commission said seven males and 10 females were injured, while only one man escaped the accident. She said that the deceased was taken by the family, while the injured victims were taken to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH), Osogbo.