By Christopher Oji

One person was killed while three others were injured yesterday during cult war at Ijanikin area of Ojo, Lagos.

The deceased butchered beyond recognition while the injured persons sustined serious bullet wounds during the attack.

It was gathered that members of Eiye Cult stormed Alasia and Amidu Igboro area where they shot five persons.

The cultists death the deceased with matchet and used stoned to shattered his head while his friends who he was having drinks with scampered for safety.

A witness,said :The deceased friends tried to run away, the assailants followed them up until they caught up with them at a drinking joint where they opened fire on them.

A witness, Baba Shola, said that the deceased was taken to the Police station while three others who sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Baba Shola,the attack was a reprisal attack by suspected members of Eiye to avenge the killing of one of their members.

He said the group vowed to kill as many of those who are related to the deceased by association or by blood.