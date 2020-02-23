One person was killed while four others were injured after angry mobs burnt a police vehicle in Malam Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A police patrol vehicle was said to have knocked down a schoolgirl during a hot chase of a commercial vehicle that refused to stop at a checkpoint on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Abdu Jinjiri, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the incident, said that the confrontation began when two police officers in a patrol vehicle on a hot chase of a suspected vehicle knocked down a schoolgirl who is said to be on her way home after school hours.

He added that an angry mob reacted, which led to the four passengers travelling in the suspected vehicle being injured and they went ahead to burn both the patrol vehicle and the suspected car.

SP Jinjiri stated that the two officers have been arrested and are detained for investigation, while the four others that were injured are receiving treatment at the Hadejia General Hospital.

However, an eyewitness who spoke to newsmen said that the two schoolgirls were knocked down by the police patrol vehicle after a commercial driver refused to stop at a police checkpoint.

He added that the angry residents in reaction now attacked the police officers and burnt their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa Police Command, has confirmed that its patrol vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian, Hauwa Danladi-Turis, and injured four others in Malammadori Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.