Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

One person was confirmed dead and five others rushed to hospital, following a ghastly motor accident which involved a long vehicle, loaded with cattle, on transportation to the southern part of the country.

The accident occurred in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State, yesterday; as a result of the truck driver’s effort to escape ramming into a vehicle.

A witness, Ahmed Adamu Galadimasaid the truck driver tried “to dodge the car his truck eventually rammed and fell on a car and instantly killed a motorcycle rider.”