Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The age-long communal crisis between Odekpe and Allah/Onugwa communities in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State over a piece of land took a more dangerous dimension on Friday as warlords suspected to have operated from Odekpe invaded Allah/Onugwa and wreaked havoc.

In the Friday incident, about 10 houses were destroyed by the invaders while many residents were injured. Also, economic trees, food crops, and other properties belonging to the Allah/Onugwa villagers were touched.

Three of the affected houses, Sunday Sun gathered, belong to a military man currently serving in Gombe State, Uzor Abraham; a policeman in the rank of Inspector serving in Ogun State, Matthew Uzor; and Dan Ocheje, a Chief Superintendent of Police in charge of Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Enugu State Police Command.

The fresh trouble, Sunday Sun gathered, started last Sunday when fighters suspected to have come from the Odekpe community stormed Allah/Onugwa and abducted two persons. It, however, came to a head at about 7 am on Friday.

One of the residents, Mr. Cyril Ukoje, told Sunday Sun that the fresh crisis which started last Sunday claimed the life of one man even as their attackers abducted two. He added that three more persons, same Sunday went missing and all have not been seen till the time of this conversation yesterday.

He narrated that during the Friday’s invasion, about 10 houses were destroyed by their attackers who stormed the community with dangerous weapons at about 7 am.

Ukoje said: “Last Sunday one person was killed. The same day, two persons were abducted. Another three went missing during the gun battle on the same Sunday making them six.

“Yesterday morning (Friday), they broke into our village and brought down 10 houses. Three of the buildings are storey buildings while the others are bungalows”, he added.

One of the indigenes whose house was destroyed, Uzor Matthew, a police Inspector, corroborated Ukoje but added that his people have fled their community as the attack was still ongoing.