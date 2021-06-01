From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe state government, yesterday, confirmed attacks that left one dead and over 50 houses burnt in parts of Shongom and Filiya district in Shongom Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Addressing newsmen shortly after an emergency security meeting by the state security council, the state Commissioner of Information, Mr. Julius Ishaya, confirmed the attack and assured that the council was working to restore peace in the affected area.

He stated that the council noted the extent of damages by the attackers: “Based on a security report, over 50 houses were burnt, including food and other essential items of the people.”

The commissioner revealed that while condemning the carnage, the council called for immediate engagement of stakeholders from the affected area, under the chairmanship of the paramount ruler of the Kaltungo chiefdom, Alhaji Sale Muhammad, to find a solution and restore peace to the area.

“The council reiterated that the banning of militia or hunter groups still stands. The security agents have been alerted on that, so anybody who behaves like a militia or a hunter will be handled appropriately by the security agents.”

On his part, the state’s commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation directed the security agencies in the state to investigate the attack and ensure that the perpetrators are served with the appropriate suggestion by the laws guiding the land.

While urging residents in Gombe to break-off from the act of taking laws into their hands, Mr Adamu Kupto said: “God has created us to be and live together, so we don’t have to question him on why we are living together despite our differences.”