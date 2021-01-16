From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

One person was killed and another badly injured after suspected armed bandits attacked a team of Benue State Livestock Guards and Agro Rangers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Benue.

Security Adviser, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday explained that the patrol team was attacked in Mballagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area on Friday evening.

Hemba said bandits had attacked and shot at the patrol team who were returning from patrol on motorcycles around the area which is close to the Nigeria Army School of Military Engineering (NASME) Barracks.

“There was an incident of an attack on members of livestock guards who went out on patrol in the company of Agro Rangers to Mballah council wards close to NASME Barracks in Makurdi.

“They were ambushed by suspected armed bandits who suddenly opened fire on them killing one of them instantly and injuring another one badly.”

He said the injured victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital while the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue.

“The deceased victim is a member of the Livestock Guards while the injured is a member of Agro Rangers.”