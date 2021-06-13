From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The crisis that engulfed Oruku community in Nkanu East local government of Enugu State yesterday claimed another life as some gunmen launched a fresh attack on the area.

While a man identified as the chairman of Aguikpa Neighbourhood Watch, Mr. Okechukwu Ogbodo, was killed by the gunmen, one Donatus Ani, a native of Oruku was shot and injured in the leg.

Ogbodo, according to sources in the community, was passing through Oruku to his Aguikpa autonomous community when he was gunned down by the gunmen.

Ani was said to have been rushed to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of Enugu State Police command by Chief Linus Nwatu, Chairman of Oruku Caretaker Committee and some people from Oruku after the incident yesterday morning.

It will be recalled that between December 2020 and yesterday›s attack, two prominent persons, the traditional ruler of Oruku, Igwe Emmanuel Mba and the Caretaker Committee Chairman were killed in cold blood in two different attacks on the community.

Yesterday’s attack came two days after the military personnel deployed to the area following the conflict were reportedly withdrawn on Thursday with only five policemen left behind in the community.

Meanwhile, the community has been thrown into confusion and panic as heavy sound of gunshots rented the air and woke up the residents.

A native of Oruku who spoke on phone said: “We thought that another war had started because there were sporadic shootings, and we couldn’t understand what was happening until we came out of our houses and discovered two persons a the pool of their own blood.