One person has been reportedly shot dead following a clash between suspected Iceland and Deybam cult groups over who collects ‘security fee’ at an illegal market located at Ekwe, Ikom, National Streets, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered from an eyewitness that the suspected Deygbam cult group stormed the market in the morning and reportedly told their rival group that they should be allowed to collect the ‘security fee’ for the day. But, their opponents refused which resulted in a fight.

The source said one of the suspected cultists known as Chisco Uzoma, believed to be a member of Iceland cult group, was shot dead during the fracas.

The reporter, who visited the scene saw different police patrol vans belonging to Nkpolu Divisional Police headquarters, Mile 3 and Tactical Units of the Rivers State police command stationed at the place.

Some traders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our reporter that many passers-by and traders selling at the illegal market, where the incident occurred, where arrested by the police.

The chief security ifficer of Rumu-Elechi and chairman, local vigilance outfit, Godstime Ihunwo, confirmed the incident to journalists.

As of the time of filing this reporter, feelers emerging from the area suggested that there might be reprisal attacks, if adequate security is not provided by the police and other security agents.