A midnight inferno has razed about five houses including a church, Lagos State Emergency management Agency (LASEMA) has said. An unidentified person was killed in the fire incident.

According to the agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, “a LASEMA Response Team from Cappa Base also responded to a 767/112 distress call and quelled a fire outbreak at Ifelodun Street, Ajegunle, Apapa that started close to midnight, razing about five houses including a church.

“Further investigations revealed that the fire outbreak which claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified victim burnt beyond recognition, was caused by an explosion of a cooking gas cylinder in one of the buildings, leading to loss of properties worth millions of naira which was razed by the inferno.

“The fire incident that broke out in a majorly shanty site where people erected various wooden structures from plywood, planks and other combustible materials where they housed themselves, burned voraciously, further induced by the harmattan.

“The fire was extinguished through joint effort where LASG Fire Service, members of the Nigerian Police Force and the LASEMA Response Team were responders.”

as fire razes church, houses in Ajegunle, Lagos

