Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A member of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) was feared dead following a clash between the group and policemen in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

Members of the group were said to be on a peaceful demonstration along the popular Nnebisi Road in the state capital, where they were accosted by policemen near the Stephen Keshi stadium.

Although details of the clash were sketchy, sources said that security operatives opened fire on the protesters, adding that bullet hit one of them.

The incident caused pandemonium in the area, according to an eyewitness who pleaded not to be named in print. He added that the police later dispersed the crowd with teargas.

The eyewitness stated that the victim, who was hit by a bullet, was bleeding profusely before his colleagues took him away. He said it was later learnt that he died.

But the state acting police public relations officer, ASP Chuks Orisewezie, denied that a protester was killed. He noted, however, that one of the IPOB members was injured in the clash while his men arrested four of them.

“The IPOB members this morning started protesting and attacked our men at A Division, Asaba. In that process, they were arrested. They assembled at Lagos-Asaba expressway, and marched to Nnebisi road to launch attack on the police station,” Orisewezie said.

He listed items recovered from the IPOB members as pump action gun, four jack knives, charms, a Biafran flag and cans of fuel.