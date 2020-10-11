Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A suspected armed robber was on Friday night gunned down when police operatives alongside men of a local vigilante engaged some thieves in a gun battle on Isiagu Road in Awka South LGA.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said that police responded to a distress call following a robbery incidence allegedly carried out by the suspects. The statement read: “On the 9/10/2020 at about 9:pm, there was a distress call that suspected armed robbers blocked Isiagu Ring Road in Awka South LGA, robbing three occupants of a black Acura legend car with Lagos registration number SMK 878 GL of their valuables at gunpoint.

“Following the distress call, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), CPS Awka and a local vigilante quickly responded and rushed to the scene.

“As soon as the suspected armed robbers sighted the police, they engaged them in a fierce gun battle forcing the hoodlums to jettison the robbery operation and scampering into the bush for safety.

“However, during the gun duel, one of the gang members whose identity is yet unknown was fatally wounded and one fabricated gun, three cartridges, one torch, three assorted handsets and cash sum of money allegedly snatched from the victims were recovered from him.

“The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment but certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor and his corpse deposited in the mortuary.

“Meanwhile, the bush was cordoned off by the police leading to the recovery of another fabricated pistol with four rounds of .9mm life ammunition. Effort is being intensified to apprehend other fleeing suspects believed to have sustained gunshots during the encounter.”