From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A commercial tricyclist was killed on Saturday night in Kano as tricyclists had a run-in with officers of the Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

The tragedy, which triggered anxiety among residents of the ancient city, occurred at about 7.30pm along Murtala Mohammed Way, by Club Roundabout, in the state capital.

While the tricyclists insisted that their late colleague was crushed by an oncoming car during a chase by high-handed officers of the agency, a source close to KAROTA told Daily Sun that the deceased died as a result of an accident that occurred due to ove-speeding.

“He collided with the car and fell off. But you know there is already a bad blood between us and these commercial tricyclists. The moment he fell down, his colleagues simply put the blame on our men and decided to attack us”, he stated.

Daily Sun gathered that but for the prompt intervention of the Police, the clash would have degenerated into a full blown riot as youths as well as tricyclists simply emerged and circled the location.