From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

At least one person has been reportedly killed in an alleged attack on the convoy of the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Ifechukwude Okonjo II by irate youths in Otulu, a satellite community.

The victim, suspected to be one of the enraged youths, was said to have be hit by a stray bullet from the gun of a security detail, who he attempted to disarm.

The incident happened on Friday evening when Obi Okonjo II was said to be leaving the town after he led members of the Obi-in-Council to perform some rituals to restore peace to the satellite community.

But the irate youths were said to have barricaded the road and made bonfires to stop the Obi’s convoy.

The action of the youths might not be unconnected with last Monday’s protest by Otulu residents over alleged oppression, intimidation and harassment by Ogwashi-Uku, Issele-Nkpetimi, Issele-Azagba and Ubulu-Okiti.

In the melee that ensued at the barricade, the windscreens of some vehicles in the convoy were smashed, with the king and his chiefs escaping lynching.

Younger brother to the Obi, Prince Onyema Okonjo said all entreaties to the youths to open up the road were rebuffed.

It was in the process of making peace that the victim allegedly attempted to disarm the security agent, which led to the accidental discharge.

The development was said to have incensed the youths who vented their spleen on vehicles and those on the entourage.

