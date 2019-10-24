One person was confirmed dead and another seriously wounded in a road crash involving multiple vehicles on the Otedola Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in the early hours of yesterday.

Assistant Corp Commander, Ojota Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusanjo Oluwatanmi, confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the accident.

“This accident happened this morning around 8:40 a.m, involving four vehicles. There was a truck, a trailer so to say, Toyota Sienna bus, a luxury bus and Toyota Hilux van.

“It rained this morning and I think that contributed to it. The truck was said to have lost control of its brake and ran into the Toyota pick up van, which was pushed under the luxury bus and the Toyota Sienna by the side of the three vehicles crashed into the vehicles.

“We lost the driver but the female occupant has been rushed to the hospital. We have not been able to ascertain the number of persons in the luxury bus.”

Among the vehicles involved were a containerised truck, a mass transit bus and several cars.

Meanwhile, Ondo State government has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on rural roads across the country as part of the ways of ensuring food security.

Mr Akin Olotu, the Special Senior Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Agric and Agribusiness, made the call at the commemoration of World Food Day in Akure, yesterday.

Olotu said it was worrisome that after farmers had produced food, they would be hindered from bringing them to the urban centres for sale because of bad roads.

He called for the reconstruction/rehabilitation of at least 20 rural roads in each state by the Federal Government every year, saying this was a matter of urgency to enhance food security.