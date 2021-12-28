From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

One man whose identity was unknown has been reportedly shot dead in Igbaye, Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun State during an annual fiesta.

The annual festival, which was held at an open space in the town, yesterday, led to fracas when two warring factions engaged in a duel.

Daily Sun gathered that a faction of the group felt infuriated by the music being played and attempted to stop it.

It was gathered that the rival group opposed the move, hence the free-for-all.

One man was shot dead during the fight and the community was thrown into fear and apprehension.

But, a resident, who did not want to be mentioned in print, said there had been royal tussle in the town.

She said: “The cause of the fight was because of ill-fighting over kingship position. One man was shot dead while others sustained machete cuts.”

The spokesperson of Osun Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident, said the fight broke out at a carnival and security operatives were mobilised to the venue.

She said she could not confirm the number of casualties, but police have taken steps to restore peace to the community.