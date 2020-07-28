The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed one person killed in a fire incident involving a petrol tanker at Kofar Ruwa area of Kano metropolis.

The spokesman of the Service, Mr Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Mohammed said the incident occurred on Monday night at Audu Manager fuel servicing station on Kofar Ruwa Road in Dala Local Government Area of the state.

“We received a distress call from one Bello Musa at about 10:31 p.m. that a petrol tanker was gutted by fire at a fuel station on Kofar Ruwa Road.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.

“A 25-year old man, Adamu Salisu lost his life in the fire and the corpse was conveyed to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

“The cause of the fire and property loss is still under investigations,” he said, adding that the vehicle’s plate number could not be identify as it was ravaged in the inferno. (NAN)