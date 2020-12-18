From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Renewed cult war in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, has triggered panic in Tombia area and other parts of the state.

The Bayelsa State Police Command had recently arrested leaders of the Greenlanders and the Bobos cult groups.

According to investigation late Wednesday night, over 30 suspected cultists armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded the popular Tombia area where one middle-aged man was killed.

The suspected cultists, who were shooting sporadically in the area and attacking all persons seen, caused pandemonium as many market women fled for their lives.

Some of the victims told newsmen that the only resistance came from some vigilante groups along the Brass Road, who prevented the boys from entering the street.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the killing of one person, said no official report was made about the injured persons.

A resident of the area, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, confirmed to newsmen that the security situation in the Tombia area and other parts of the state is worrisome and pathetic.

Kpodoh, a former security adviser to the state government, expressed sadness at the noticeable laxity in the security architecture of the state and called on Governor Douye Diri to do the right thing before many residents die from armed attacks.