By Christopher Oji

At least one person has been confirmed dead and many others injured during a cult war in Lagos.

The battle of supremacy by members of the cult groups over who should be in control of the Mile 12 and the Owedo Oniri areas of Mile 12 started for a very long time, until the bubble bust yesterday afternoon, when they engaged themselves.

The war which started about noon had one person killed and many others injured, while there was serious gridlock on the Lagos Ikorodu road, as many motorists abandoned their vehicles and ran for safety.

A policeman who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press, said that the war was being sponsored by two members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), who were fighting for the control of the areas.

According to the police officer, at about noon ,” we got information that trouble was breeding in Mile 12, but we contacted the Owode Onirun police station, but before we could mobilize, the fight has started. We raced to the scene to join other police formations who also raised to the scene, unfortunately,one of a head of NURTW was killed while many people were injured. We are on the trail of his opponent and his cult gang to unravel what actually happened”

A resident , Frank Adonije, told our Correspondent that,” I was coming back from the Church when I saw a long traffic, but I noticed that many motorists have abandoned their vehicles, so I also parked my car and went to where some people were gathered. It was at that point that they told me that there was crisis between two cult groups being sponsored by two members of NURTW. I learnt that one person died while many people were injured”.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)sa SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said ‘” there was fracas between two cult groups. I learnt that one person who they claimed was a head of NURTW died. The case is being handled by Owode Oniri Police Station. I have not been properly briefed about the identity of the deceased .

” I can tell you authoritatively that normalcy has returned to the area, because men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Owode Oniri Police Station and other policemen from that axis are on the ground keeping vigil. The place is now calm. We advise people to go about their normal businesses as the Force is on the ground”.