One person was reportedly shot dead and others injured during a clash between the policemen attached to the Presidential Task Team on Apapa Decongestion and the truck drivers.

The deceased identified as Adamu was said to have lost his life while the truck drivers were engaging the policemen over alleged extortion by the police personnel.

An inside source accused the police of collecting illegal tolls ranging from N100,000 to N170, 000 from each driver on a ‘first pay first serve’ basis to enter the Apapa Port. According to him, trouble broke out after the policemen increased the toll fee to N200,000 per truck to the amazement of the drivers.

An eyewitness said that sporadic gunshots were fired, which led to death of the victim while others were injured.

However, one of the leaders of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Prince Adeyinka Aroyewun, has appealed to the Director, Department of State Security Services (DSS), Lagos State Command, Mr Kunle Ajanaku, for intervention into the security breach especially within Mile 2-Apapa Axis.