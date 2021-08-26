From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In continuation of the N-power programme, the Federal Government has announced that one million Nigerians would partake in the Batch C scheme.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who stated this recently in Abuja, explained that 510,000 would be engaged in stream 1 while the next stream would accommodate 490,000.

She reiterated the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration to engage additional 5 million Nigerians into the National Social Investment Programme (NSIPs) in the coming years.

She said: “The batch C is divided into 2 streams. Stream C1 of 510,000 beneficiaries and stream C2 for 490,000 beneficiaries.

“Under the Batch C1, a total of 450,000 have been selected to benefit under the graduate component, while 60,000 beneficiaries will be non-graduate beneficiaries.”

She explained that, the N-Power has 3 core segments:N-Power Volunteer Corps which is the Graduate programme N-Power Build, which is a Non-Graduate programme, N-Power Knowledge – Which is also a non-graduate programme but deliberately designed on ICT skills.

“It includes the N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software and the N-Creative training programmes. Volunteers are strategically attached to carefully selected Places of Primary Assignements (PPAs) where they will provide technical services while also receiving work experience.

“The graduate programme is further sub-divided into N-Teach under which volunteers are trained and attached as assistant teachers in primary schools.

“The N-Agro volunteers are attached as extension agents to support farmers to obtain better performance, while the N-Health volunteers are trained and attached to work as public health assistants mainly in public Primary Healthcare facilities.

“The N-Health volunteers are also trained to provide basic diagnostic services in the Primary Health Care Development Centres and will teach preventive healthcare to community members including pregnant women, children, families and individuals especially in rural areas.

“The Non-Graduate programme targets youth in the age bracket of 18-35 with a minimum of secondary school education.

“The Programme seeks to deliver Skills to Job/enterprise through accelerated training and certification.”

Additionally, she disclosed that “some innovations have been introduced into the N-Power selection and payment processes such as the creation of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS), partnership with key MDAs including the NYSC, the UBEC, the NPHCDA, the NOA to mention but a few, with which the Ministry is leveraging to effectively implement its interventions.