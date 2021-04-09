Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters in Abuja has confirmed the killing of eleven of its soldiers of Operation Whirl Stroke in Konshisha Local Government Area(LGA) of Benue State.

The personnel comprising one officer and ten soldiers who were on a security duty in the area were found dead following a rescue operations embarked upon by troops after the soldiers went missing.

Director Army Public Relations

Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made this known in a statement said “Nigerian Army (NA) troops operating in Benue State came under attack while on routine operational task. The troops comprising one officer and ten soldiers were initially declared missing which prompted the deployment of a joint search and rescue team comprising NA troops and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke. “The search and rescue team unfortunately found all the missing troops dead in Konshisha LGA of Benue State. While the bodies of the slain troops were evacuated immediately, efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime with a view to bringing them to Justice. The NA under the leadership of the COAS Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru remains resolute in ensuring stability in Benue State as well as other parts of the country that are affected by the activities of criminal gangs. The NA remains determined to ensure that this unprovoked attack does not disrupt the general peace being enjoyed by the local inhabitants. “The COAS has therefore directed commanders on the ground to ensure sustained efforts in order to fish out and deal decisively with these bad elements who are threatening the peace in the area.

“It may be recalled that Benue State which was a hot bed for violent clashes has been enjoying relative peace following the successes achieved by the various security agencies who have been working tirelessly to safeguard law abiding citizens and ensure they go about their legitimate business without fear of harassment by criminals. The NA appeal to the public to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act”.