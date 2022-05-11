By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that one person was shot dead by Suspected robbers who attacked a hotel lodged by some officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB),in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The robbers were said to have stormed Mabila Hotel in Ikorodu, Wednesday, robbed the official and while escaping from the hotel premises,they shot dead the gate man, who was trying to prevent them and at the same time raising the alarm.

The deceased, Peter, 40,has been deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said the JAMB officials had been relocated to a safe place,”Prof. Odunsi, an official of JAMB, who lodged at the hotel was robbed of his two phones, one HP Laptop and N20,000 cash.Also robbed are two female officials of JAMB, who lodged at the hotel. They were were robbed of their phones and jewellery.

Hundeyin said that the police got a distress call at about 2.40 a.m. on Wednesday that some hoodlums had invaded the hotel located at No. 60, Omodisu St., Asolo-Owutu, Agric area in Ikorodu.

” Based on the call, the police from Owutu Division went to the place, when the hoodlums sighted the police van coming, they fled in a Lexus SUV. Commissioner of Police, Me. Abiodun Alabi, has ordered the immediate arrest of the robbers”.

