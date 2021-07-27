From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A young man identified as Akinola Babatunde, said to have just graduated from a polytechnic in Oyo State, was shot dead at a popular shopping mall in Ibadan, on Sunday evening.

But the mall was, yesterday, sealed and cordoned off by security agencies with no fewer than 10 patrol vans, stationed at the entrance of the facility, with a view to forestalling a breakdown of law and order.

Daily Sun gathered that the police were invited by the management of the mall when some suspected internet fraudsters went on a rampage at the mall around 8pm. The youths were reportedly taking Indian hemp when police arrived at the mall. In the process, an argument ensued with the youths and Babatunde was reportedly shot by the police while resisting attempt after he was purportedly caught smoking a substance suspected to be marijuana.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said: “He (Babatunde) was about to be arrested when he tried escaping through the perimeter fencing (of the mall). So, one of the police officers pulled the trigger twice, and he died immediately.”

Another eyewitness said: “I was there live. The Yahoo boys were taking Indian hemp when the police arrived. I guess the young man was afraid of being caught with marijuana and he attempted to escape. One of the policemen shot him in the stomach and he died and his corpse was taken away.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command has denied involvement in the killing. The spokesperson, Mr Adewale Osifeso, said it was a case of ‘cult related violence’.

“Comprehensive investigations are ongoing to apprehend all the culprits involved. Updates would be provided in due course, please,” he said.

