Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said its troops killed 10 members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Baga in Borno State.

Chief of the military’s public information in charge of the MNJTF, Colonel Timothy Antigha, said the terrorists, alongside four suicide bombers, met their end when they attempted to invade troop’s location in the area, while several others escaped with severe injuries.

He, however, lamented that one soldier was killed during the attack, while five others who sustained injuries. He said the injured soldiers have been evacuated and are currently receiving medical attention.

Antigha, in a statement, said: “What was meant to be a surprise dawn attack on Multinational Joint Task Force and national troops this morning became a nightmare for the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) as 10 of its terrorists met their waterloo in Baga.

“Specifically, at about 5.30am this morning, ISWAP terrorists numbering about 30 infested troops’ defensive locality. However, vigilant troops spotted their approach and promptly thwarted what could have been an audacious assault.

“In the process, 10 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were neutralized. Others escaped with gunshot wounds as blood stained tracks were observed. Additionally, assorted arms and ammunition were impounded from other terrorists who fled in disarray. Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme price while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been evacuated for medical attention.

“It must be re-emphasised that the MNJTF, acting cohesively with national forces, will continue to pursue courses of action necessary for the achievement of its mandate in the Lake Chad Basin.”